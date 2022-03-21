PATCH 14 and Operation : Assault On Automaton Factory Progress 1

Assault On Automaton Factory Progress 1 (Area 1)
No comments just sneaking the peek :)
Subject to changes
Patch 14
- Added swap shoulder camera view position. Default is Q (can be change in options)
- Added selecting items in inventories by rarity. Use color code of rarity
- Fixed hitindicatorUI random error (Hopefully)
- Fixed healing effect not reset when interrupted or hurt/dead
- Fixed overlapped level section on some condition (Need to test by many)
- Enemies damage taken from explosion increase multiply by loop count (Yahoo!)
- Modified knocked player to have gravity
- Modified hard section will not load mining theme map. It is not intended to be appear on hard section
- Modified weapon stats show more decimals numbers
- Modified minor Famas firing sound
- Modified minor funny foot work when crouching
