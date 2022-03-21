 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 21 March 2022

PATCH 14 and Operation : Assault On Automaton Factory Progress 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8407767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Assault On Automaton Factory Progress 1 (Area 1)

No comments just sneaking the peek :)



Subject to changes

Patch 14

  • Added swap shoulder camera view position. Default is Q (can be change in options)
  • Added selecting items in inventories by rarity. Use color code of rarity
  • Fixed hitindicatorUI random error (Hopefully)
  • Fixed healing effect not reset when interrupted or hurt/dead
  • Fixed overlapped level section on some condition (Need to test by many)
  • Enemies damage taken from explosion increase multiply by loop count (Yahoo!)
  • Modified knocked player to have gravity
  • Modified hard section will not load mining theme map. It is not intended to be appear on hard section
  • Modified weapon stats show more decimals numbers
  • Modified minor Famas firing sound
  • Modified minor funny foot work when crouching

FOLLOW XENOAISAM STUDIO

For tiny news / update / something
Discord : https://discord.gg/NddQqDt
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/xenoaisamstudio/

You guys can join the Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Group Page if didnt join yet:
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1758950

Also you can join the chat for instant talk, anything;
https://s.team/chat/hQu5CcbP

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.