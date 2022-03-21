v1.4.2 has been released.

Improvements
- For cases where some steps crash/freeze unexpectedly, an error message is now displayed and a bug report is automatically sent.
- Added “Used” and “Divine” conditions to the item filter.
- A tutorial about the starting floor is now displayed when the “Starting Floor +X” ability is equipped.
- The list of utility settings has been reorganized.
- Added “Allow destructive mixture of protected items” to utility settings.
- Revival counts are now displayed even when the numerical display of the HP bar is turned off.
- The description text is now displayed in the Elite Book.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented PvP rankings from being displayed properly.
- Fixed a bug that could cause damage numbers to become too large, resulting in 1 damage.
- Fixed a bug where item-derived skills added in v1.4.0, such as Bloodletter, did not function properly.
- Fixed a bug where item-derived ability values were sometimes not applied for pets.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash/freeze when both players possessed the “Legitimate” ability during combat.
- Fixed a bug in which the rune name would not be removed from the name of the resulting item in some mixture cases, even though the rune was removed.
- Fixed a problem in which achievements that required the use of the “Meat machine” could not be completed.
- Fixed a problem in which the number of achievements that refer to the number of registered books would sometimes not be counted correctly.
- Fixed an issue in which the crafting menu using the “Key to the Vault” would not appear under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug in which multiple sentences would sometimes appear over one another in Holly’s dialogue.
- Fixed some crash/freeze issues.
- Fixed a bug where some monster icons were not being displayed.
