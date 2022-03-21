 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 21 March 2022

v1.4.2 has been released.

Share · View all patches · Build 8407751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • For cases where some steps crash/freeze unexpectedly, an error message is now displayed and a bug report is automatically sent.
  • Added “Used” and “Divine” conditions to the item filter.
  • A tutorial about the starting floor is now displayed when the “Starting Floor +X” ability is equipped.
  • The list of utility settings has been reorganized.
  • Added “Allow destructive mixture of protected items” to utility settings.
  • Revival counts are now displayed even when the numerical display of the HP bar is turned off.
  • The description text is now displayed in the Elite Book.

**

Fixes

**

  • Fixed a bug that prevented PvP rankings from being displayed properly.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause damage numbers to become too large, resulting in 1 damage.
  • Fixed a bug where item-derived skills added in v1.4.0, such as Bloodletter, did not function properly.
  • Fixed a bug where item-derived ability values were sometimes not applied for pets.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to crash/freeze when both players possessed the “Legitimate” ability during combat.
  • Fixed a bug in which the rune name would not be removed from the name of the resulting item in some mixture cases, even though the rune was removed.
  • Fixed a problem in which achievements that required the use of the “Meat machine” could not be completed.
  • Fixed a problem in which the number of achievements that refer to the number of registered books would sometimes not be counted correctly.
  • Fixed an issue in which the crafting menu using the “Key to the Vault” would not appear under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug in which multiple sentences would sometimes appear over one another in Holly’s dialogue.
  • Fixed some crash/freeze issues.
  • Fixed a bug where some monster icons were not being displayed.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.