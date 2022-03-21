 Skip to content

Drill Deal - Oil Tycoon update for 21 March 2022

DRILL DEAL 1.0.5 PATCHNOTES

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Oil Rig Managers!

Today's patch includes fixes of some bugs.

Bug fixes:
-Fixed a bug for missing Plastic Container in the last scenario
-Fixed a bug when employees’ salary was paid again after loading game

