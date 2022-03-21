DRILL DEAL 1.0.5 PATCHNOTES

Dear Oil Rig Managers!
Today's patch includes fixes of some bugs.
Bug fixes:
-Fixed a bug for missing Plastic Container in the last scenario
-Fixed a bug when employees’ salary was paid again after loading game
