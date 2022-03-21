Fat Baby update - New ability and more content !

Hi everyone,
Hope you are all enjoying Fat Baby so far! We've got some new and exciting content to share with you.
New Content:
- Added a new cannonball ability
- Added the ability to break buildings and eat them
- Added skins that are unlockable through the amount of games won
- Added top hat, monocle and tuxedo skins
- Fences are now breakable and edible
- Added an optimization tab in the settings
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed hunt mode crashing the game
- Fixed baby clipping through buildings
- Added quality of life changes for people getting stuck on fences, etc ..
- Made it so cars and leaf blowers cant ragdoll you when you get big enough
- Some optimization to make the game run smoother
Whats to come:
- Single-player
- New skins
- Access to the city
- More destructible objects
We just wanted to say thanks to all of you for your patients, we are currently focused on getting new content out in a fast(-er) and efficient manner.
Hope you guys enjoy!
Changed files in this update