Fat Baby update for 21 March 2022

Fat Baby update - New ability and more content !

Build 8407564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Hope you are all enjoying Fat Baby so far! We've got some new and exciting content to share with you.

New Content:

  • Added a new cannonball ability
  • Added the ability to break buildings and eat them
  • Added skins that are unlockable through the amount of games won
  • Added top hat, monocle and tuxedo skins
  • Fences are now breakable and edible
  • Added an optimization tab in the settings

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed hunt mode crashing the game
  • Fixed baby clipping through buildings
  • Added quality of life changes for people getting stuck on fences, etc ..
  • Made it so cars and leaf blowers cant ragdoll you when you get big enough
  • Some optimization to make the game run smoother

Whats to come:

  • Single-player
  • New skins
  • Access to the city
  • More destructible objects

We just wanted to say thanks to all of you for your patients, we are currently focused on getting new content out in a fast(-er) and efficient manner.

Hope you guys enjoy!

