- Thwaites Center can't be discovered with telescope
- Thwaites Center discovery light shaft is nearly invisible
- Stone not spawning in areas
- Rain rendering on top of the Telescope
- Skins don't unlock on copied save game
- Ghost flower collectible icon appears through telescope on Thwaites Center
- Map not revealing correctly
- Reversed Texture for New Century Pictures
- Crash on Continue Game
Submerged: Hidden Depths update for 21 March 2022
Patch Notes 2022-03-21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
