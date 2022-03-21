 Skip to content

Submerged: Hidden Depths update for 21 March 2022

Patch Notes 2022-03-21

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Thwaites Center can't be discovered with telescope
  • Thwaites Center discovery light shaft is nearly invisible
  • Stone not spawning in areas
  • Rain rendering on top of the Telescope
  • Skins don't unlock on copied save game
  • Ghost flower collectible icon appears through telescope on Thwaites Center
  • Map not revealing correctly
  • Reversed Texture for New Century Pictures
  • Crash on Continue Game

Changed files in this update

Submerged: Hidden Depths Content Depot 1614271
  • Loading history…
