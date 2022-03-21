Update notes for v0.19.3

Hi folks! This is a very small patch with a couple hotfixes for the content update which went up a couple days ago.
New in this build:
- Fixes a bug which caused some scenery items placed during builds 0.18.99 or earlier (basalt columns being one major instance) to convert into a different scenery item during load. Loading save files from 0.18.99 and earlier now correctly preserves those scenery items! (note that if you load a save which had already converted the scenery items into different types, that conversion will remain. To fix, you either need to re-place the intended scenery types or load an older save from before the conversion happened. Apologies for this trouble!)
- Players can now survive moving entirely off the map if they're on a flight path or on board a vehicle. (this still isn't great; there are problems calculating whether they're visible while they're over there, so they may unpredictably pop in and out of being drawn, but at least it's sort-of working now!)
- Fixed a crash bug which would happen while loading a saved game containing a dead player who was off the edge of the map.
- Players who die off the edge of the map no longer get stuck there; now, they respawn at the nearest owned region containing a functional respawn point.
- Fixed displayed version number in-game (which was showing the back-end build identifier instead of the public-facing one)
Thanks for your patience, everyone! I'm embarrassed that the 'changing scenery props' bug made it through testing without being caught, but at least I've got a good solve for it live now! Thanks so much to everybody who reported these and other issues, and submitted saves demonstrating them!
All the best,
-T
Changed files in this update