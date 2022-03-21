Update notes for v0.19.3

Hi folks! This is a very small patch with a couple hotfixes for the content update which went up a couple days ago.

New in this build:

Fixes a bug which caused some scenery items placed during builds 0.18.99 or earlier (basalt columns being one major instance) to convert into a different scenery item during load. Loading save files from 0.18.99 and earlier now correctly preserves those scenery items! (note that if you load a save which had already converted the scenery items into different types, that conversion will remain. To fix, you either need to re-place the intended scenery types or load an older save from before the conversion happened. Apologies for this trouble!)

Players can now survive moving entirely off the map if they're on a flight path or on board a vehicle. (this still isn't great; there are problems calculating whether they're visible while they're over there, so they may unpredictably pop in and out of being drawn, but at least it's sort-of working now!)

Fixed a crash bug which would happen while loading a saved game containing a dead player who was off the edge of the map.

Players who die off the edge of the map no longer get stuck there; now, they respawn at the nearest owned region containing a functional respawn point.

Fixed displayed version number in-game (which was showing the back-end build identifier instead of the public-facing one)

Thanks for your patience, everyone! I'm embarrassed that the 'changing scenery props' bug made it through testing without being caught, but at least I've got a good solve for it live now! Thanks so much to everybody who reported these and other issues, and submitted saves demonstrating them!

All the best,

-T