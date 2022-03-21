v0.33 Patch Notes

Bugs
- Fixed an issue where the primary target of multi attacks were not activating artifacts
- Forest Friend will no longer inflict blind, and will instead inflict bleed when rolling low.
- Fixed a bug where you could walk during the week result tutorials
- Fixed an issue where a crit would display the wrong damage against a resisting target
- Fixed a typo in the elf spring dialogue
- Fixed a bug where if a monster girl fainted they would keep all their status stacks
- Fixed a bug where casting fly up on the caster would draw a clone of the caster.
- Fixed a bug where the moth’s legwarmers drew over clothes during attack animations
- Fixed an issue with bees and moths missing parts of their sprite during certain attack animations
- Fixed a bug where killing a target with a swapping move would soft-lock battle
- Fixed a map bug on floor 47
- Fixed an issue where using forced swapping moves on the golem would soft-lock the fight
- Fixed a crash caused when damage reflect abilities and artifacts tried to reflect burn damage
- Fixed a crash that occurred when you rapidly pressed the enter button after confirming an overwrite
QoL:
- Added a way to delete save slots from the load menu.
- Changed text on pollinate so it does not mention plant girls. Will revisit when plant girls are implemented.
- Changed the page buttons on the check menu to be easier to see.
Balance:
- Increased focus given by the handkerchief
- Changed fly up from preventing damage to making the next move miss.
- Shallow bowl now does flat damage based on map tier
- Increased proximity mine damage
- Reflect damage artifacts and skills can now reflect overflow damage
- The golem has a slightly increased chance to use magic laser
- The golem will use gem glow less often
Changed files in this update