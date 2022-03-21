 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monster Girl Manager update for 21 March 2022

v0.33 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8407117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where the primary target of multi attacks were not activating artifacts
  • Forest Friend will no longer inflict blind, and will instead inflict bleed when rolling low.
  • Fixed a bug where you could walk during the week result tutorials
  • Fixed an issue where a crit would display the wrong damage against a resisting target
  • Fixed a typo in the elf spring dialogue
  • Fixed a bug where if a monster girl fainted they would keep all their status stacks
  • Fixed a bug where casting fly up on the caster would draw a clone of the caster.
  • Fixed a bug where the moth’s legwarmers drew over clothes during attack animations
  • Fixed an issue with bees and moths missing parts of their sprite during certain attack animations
  • Fixed a bug where killing a target with a swapping move would soft-lock battle
  • Fixed a map bug on floor 47
  • Fixed an issue where using forced swapping moves on the golem would soft-lock the fight
  • Fixed a crash caused when damage reflect abilities and artifacts tried to reflect burn damage
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when you rapidly pressed the enter button after confirming an overwrite

QoL:

  • Added a way to delete save slots from the load menu.
  • Changed text on pollinate so it does not mention plant girls. Will revisit when plant girls are implemented.
  • Changed the page buttons on the check menu to be easier to see.

Balance:

  • Increased focus given by the handkerchief
  • Changed fly up from preventing damage to making the next move miss.
  • Shallow bowl now does flat damage based on map tier
  • Increased proximity mine damage
  • Reflect damage artifacts and skills can now reflect overflow damage
  • The golem has a slightly increased chance to use magic laser
  • The golem will use gem glow less often

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.