-Added 5 Crystals To Retrieve As The Main Goal Of The Game.
-Added Dialogue Telling The Player About The Story And The Main Goal Of The Game.
-Changed The Green Crystal Quest To Green Stone Quest And Changed The Dialogue For It.
-Added Ruby Gemstone To The Ruby King.
-Started Adding Voice Acting To The Character Dialogue.
-Some Text Dialogue Has Been Changed To Make Sense With The Story.
-Added New Opening Cutscene To New Game.
Spawn Kings update for 21 March 2022
Update 3.7
