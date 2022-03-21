More Bug Fixes

Hello Everyone!
One more quick hotfix to get rid of some bugs that were kindly pointed out to us.
We really appreciate all the support and understanding everyone has shown. Thank you!
-
Fixed cure 2 and cure 3 not removing horny status
-
added item (Anti Root) that can remove horny status in case player doesn't have a healer
-
fixed some text getting cut off in text boxes
-
calmed down fox girl enemies to stop them throwing too many status effects at the player
-
Fixed autosave getting you stuck if you lose to Millenia
-
Fixed Millenia Request triggering game over when it shouldn't
-
Change and rewrote some of the Millenia Request dialogue to fit the situation, it was using too much game over text
-
added hover tooltip to Blessed state
-
removed changelog from menu for the time being
-
fixed not being able to make a request to the Bat Girl if her affection went over 100
These changes should be compatible with existing saves.
Please let us know if you encounter any issues!
Kind regards,
MGGEDev
Changed files in this update