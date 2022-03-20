 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 20 March 2022

early access 1.15.1

Build 8406773

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

Towers

  • EMP Wall

    • Range: (90, 270, 810) -> (60, 180, 540)

  • Infernal Beam

    • Time required to reach quadruple damage: 9s -> 7.5s

  • Mini Inferno

    • Time required to reach triple damage: 6s -> 5s

  • Thief

    • Range: (110, 110, 110) -> (130, 150, 170)
    • Damage: (15, 45, 135) -> (16, 48, 144)
Spells

  • All for One

    • Mana cost: 2 -> 1
    • True damage for each deployed tower: 75 -> 40

  • Blizzard

    • Slow strength: 60% -> 66%
    • Slow duration: 6s -> 8s

  • Freezing Fog

    • Slow strength: 60% -> 66%
    • Slow duration: 3s -> 4s

  • Mortar Strike

    • Flat physical damage: 250 -> 300
Trinkets

  • Crystal Ore

    • Crystals received when taking damage: 10 -> 15

  • Wanted Poster

    • Crystals received when enemies uncloak: 12 -> 15

  • Golden Guardian

    • Can now only activate up to three times each combat.

Changed files in this update

