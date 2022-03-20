early access 1.15.1

Balance changes
Towers
-
EMP Wall
- Range: (90, 270, 810) -> (60, 180, 540)
-
Infernal Beam
- Time required to reach quadruple damage: 9s -> 7.5s
-
Mini Inferno
- Time required to reach triple damage: 6s -> 5s
-
Thief
- Range: (110, 110, 110) -> (130, 150, 170)
- Damage: (15, 45, 135) -> (16, 48, 144)
Spells
-
All for One
- Mana cost: 2 -> 1
- True damage for each deployed tower: 75 -> 40
-
Blizzard
- Slow strength: 60% -> 66%
- Slow duration: 6s -> 8s
-
Freezing Fog
- Slow strength: 60% -> 66%
- Slow duration: 3s -> 4s
-
Mortar Strike
- Flat physical damage: 250 -> 300
Trinkets
-
Crystal Ore
- Crystals received when taking damage: 10 -> 15
-
Wanted Poster
- Crystals received when enemies uncloak: 12 -> 15
-
Golden Guardian
- Can now only activate up to three times each combat.
