Boris the Sloth update for 20 March 2022

Update Notes 3/20/2022

Build 8406611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Increased Boris' speed during crawling/climbing
-Improved Level 2 tutorial
-Improved level designs to multiple levels to reduce likelihood of getting stuck and having to start over
-Improved level designs to better telegraph puzzle solutions
-Reduced amount of back/forth on several levels to reduce monotony
-Added 'Penny the healing dog' to all levels 1-13
-Improved colors to several assets to help with contrast
-Liftable objects now blink on first instance where they can be picked up

