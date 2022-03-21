 Skip to content

Loco update for 21 March 2022

Fixes + Improvements

Build 8406598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added sounds for Locomotive Control linking + fixed UI display incorrecly showing amount of linked Locos
Coal price drops at a slower rate
Added outline to Font for map icons so they can be read on the Test map
CNR tiny front wheel fixed
Color variations added for MedWagon2
Color variations added for FXX container Wagon
F40 LOD system reactivated (it must have been off for a while)
Menu toggle fixes
Added Boxcar
Added Tanker

