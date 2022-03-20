 Skip to content

Stardander Playtest update for 20 March 2022

Update 0.1.19

This is a pretty big update, with a lot of new changes - I'd recommend starting a new save, although old saves should still work.

Here's a full list of changes:

  • Modified the beginning of the game - with new characters and stakes
  • Changed navigation to let you walk around on the map (instead of room by room)
  • Added Armapod, Nubgruff and Scorpion Drake animations - more are coming
  • Added Devin and Virida for the new intro
  • Updated Callie, Freya, Rory and Penelope's sprites, and also tweaked Hilda
  • Added Sanctum and Renar Outskirts backgrounds
  • Improved skipping (like renpy - it remembers what text you've seen before and stops at choices)
  • In the trial, you now get a second chance if you choose the wrong evidence or suspect
  • Added choice descriptions to major choices
  • Study harder lets you take 2 classes instead of 3
  • Can take 3-4 exams per semester (instead of 2-3)
  • Moved description dialogue box to bottom of screen on most scenes.
  • Can transfer familiars or release from any party member
  • Rory does not start with any familiars - you need to pact a fae lantern if you want to transfer one to callie
  • Tommia can teach you how to use redcrawler berries to create light if you know cultivation
  • Success/Fail checks are now added to history

Let us know what you think, and if you have more suggestions/ideas. For now, we're moving on to adding year 2!

