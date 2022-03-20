Beard of Stone 1.0.86

Changelog:
- Fixed crash when using the Cannibal action and clicking away before it is complete
- Mousing over a battle preview no longer causes the camera to center
- Right clicking a hex behind the prophecy track will no longer cause a selected unit to move
- Right clicking on on some prophecies in the prophecy track no longer causes crashes (was related to old prophecy preview code)
- Fixed Force <arch not allowing Kings to conquer villages
- Fixed an issue preventing the use of the Levy action as a Campaign action
- Fixed out of date help text in the Empire Race description
- Updated the help text of Mercenaries to reflect their differences from Races (Mercenaries cannot be converted using the Conversion prophecy)
- Updated the Conscript action for the Empire. Conscript requires a Empire General and can now be done up to 6 hexes away.
