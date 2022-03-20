- New nature rendering system [BETA]
- More performance (10% - 15%)
- 5 different biomes, 11 different plants
- Trees are now included on the lowest graphical settings
- Smaller build size
- Nicer minimaps
- Let me know if you have any feedback regarding the new nature, including possible crashes
- I have received a lot of feedback regarding AI. I will try to work on it soon, but I need to finish this new rendering and generating system first
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 20 March 2022
Patch 2021.0.21 (v15)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
