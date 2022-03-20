 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 20 March 2022

Patch 2021.0.21 (v15)

Share · View all patches · Build 8406578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New nature rendering system [BETA]
  • More performance (10% - 15%)
  • 5 different biomes, 11 different plants
  • Trees are now included on the lowest graphical settings
  • Smaller build size
  • Nicer minimaps
  • Let me know if you have any feedback regarding the new nature, including possible crashes
  • I have received a lot of feedback regarding AI. I will try to work on it soon, but I need to finish this new rendering and generating system first

Changed files in this update

Engine Evolution 2021 Content Depot 1589771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.