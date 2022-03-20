 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 20 March 2022

Patch 3/20/2022

Patch 3/20/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the extra map on the PDA.
The quit function on the PDA has been moved to a button.
A button to return to the Main Menu has been added to the PDA.

Fixed prisoner animations.
Added a female prisoner.

Minor performance improvements

Changed files in this update

Star Witch Depot Depot 1713552
  • Loading history…
