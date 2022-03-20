Patch Version: 1.04

Version: 1.04
• Bug Fix: Couldn’t buy upgrades on new properties in some rare cases
• Bug Fix: Money was not subtracting for training
• Bug Fix: Certain aspects of a repair shop should have been hidden if attached to a dealership
• Bug Fix: Some parking spots shared unique identifiers which caused them to be placed on top of each after editing a business and reloading a game. **Some businesses will have to be re-edited. This was particularly prevalent with Exotic Dealerships.
• Added another CarHuHu replenish day, now Sunday and Thursday
