Deadburg update for 20 March 2022

v1.5.0s Patch Notes

20 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for double zombie spawns.
  • Improved logging for P2P disconnect errors.
  • P2P connections will attempt to restore themselves before quitting a game.
  • Potential fix for a black screen stall when connecting to a multiplayer game.
  • Fixing typo with 7.62 ammo.
  • Fix for crash if quitting the game during load.
  • Potential fix for saving crash.
  • Additional checks for corrupt object saves and attempted recovery.
  • Fix for block renderer crash if you somehow pickup an empty block.

