- Potential fix for double zombie spawns.
- Improved logging for P2P disconnect errors.
- P2P connections will attempt to restore themselves before quitting a game.
- Potential fix for a black screen stall when connecting to a multiplayer game.
- Fixing typo with 7.62 ammo.
- Fix for crash if quitting the game during load.
- Potential fix for saving crash.
- Additional checks for corrupt object saves and attempted recovery.
- Fix for block renderer crash if you somehow pickup an empty block.
Deadburg update for 20 March 2022
v1.5.0s Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
