Added a Consult Notes quick-link to Geisthome that takes you right to only the Troll Notes.
Removed Pisces explicitly stating that she is not Muslim, inviting the possibility that her scarf is a hijab.
Added a detail to Hani's shop.
Added check to prevent saving before you start the game for the first time.
Prevented text from being HUGE during tarot game, as that breaks the formatting.
Prevented text from being HUGE during hell race, as that breaks the formatting.
Fixed error on first becoming able to see.
Made text always revert to custom size after traveling.
Fixed many minor typos.
Open Sorcery: Sea++ update for 20 March 2022
MINOR FIXES
