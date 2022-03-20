 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Open Sorcery: Sea++ update for 20 March 2022

MINOR FIXES

Share · View all patches · Build 8406328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a Consult Notes quick-link to Geisthome that takes you right to only the Troll Notes.
Removed Pisces explicitly stating that she is not Muslim, inviting the possibility that her scarf is a hijab.
Added a detail to Hani's shop.
Added check to prevent saving before you start the game for the first time.
Prevented text from being HUGE during tarot game, as that breaks the formatting.
Prevented text from being HUGE during hell race, as that breaks the formatting.
Fixed error on first becoming able to see.
Made text always revert to custom size after traveling.
Fixed many minor typos.

Changed files in this update

Open Sorcery: Sea++ Content Depot 737051
  • Loading history…
Open Sorcery: Sea++ Windows 32Bit Depot 737052
  • Loading history…
Open Sorcery: Sea++ Mac Depot 737053
  • Loading history…
Open Sorcery: Sea++ Linux Depot 737054
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.