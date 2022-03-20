6.0.0.3 Prerelease Test Build Update

Highlights:
- Proto An'ura event ended, map moved to permanent location in the world and filled out with appropriately leveled enemies.
Note:
- After I get through testing a new save file going through all the changes listed below, I should be good to start working on BSX, Sha'ri, or Terra Anatis. Currently unsure of which I'll get to first.
- Try to break it. These updates focus on the integration of the new Den An'ura zone, so it should not be possible to enter the old multi-map version which are now marked as Timelost.
6.0.0.2 [Build #133, Release Date: March 20, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Game crashes at any time for any reason - report when and where it happened, what skill caused it, or what transition from map to map - any additional detail
Event:
- The Proto An'ura event has ended.
Updates & Changes:
- Miles & Riley no longer get a free level up upon entering Den An'ura.
- Changed dialogue for Ice/Poison decision in Den An'ura.
- The Flame Titan in Hell's Gate now has typical fire-type defenses and is no longer weak to ice.
- Fury Strikes now does significantly more damage and has a 3 turn cooldown.
- Fury Strikes now requires Swords to use.
- Blitz now requires Daggers or One-Handed Swords to use.
- Uppercut now requires Axes to use.
- Lore-setting text before Ruby appears in the Veil has been moved to the computer in the first Veil room. Transition is now direct from the intro to the Veil.
- Removed the equip requirements for Healing Wind.
- Eurus now has a branching dialogue for if Jack is in the party when he joins the team.
- Minor changes to the displayed Save details. Removed "power" which did not fit in the text box from Electric and Psychic. They are now colored based on their in-game colors. Removed "consecutive wins" which was left over from The Pit. Added Challenge Lv, which will be used later. Instead of "Hunts", the text now says "Lodge Quests" to be specific about what is being tracked.
Known Issues:
- In the new Den An'ura, if Ruby has already defeated Azrael, the chest will be there with the reward again.
- The gate requiring the Pristine Arrowhead will be locked in the new Den An'ura if it was unlocked without obtaining Ares afterward. It will not be possible to obtain Ares under this condition - revert back to previous version.
6.0.0.3 [Build #134, Release Date: March 20, 2022]
Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.
- Game crashes at any time for any reason - report when and where it happened, what skill caused it, or what transition from map to map - any additional detail
Updates & Changes:
- Eurus now leaves before the boss in Scarlet Cavern and can be found again shortly after in Den An'ura.
- Ruby can no longer walk south of the intended area in Den An'ura after Riley's comment.
- An'ura Slasher now has a slashing animation instead of a hit.
- The unfinished Den An'ura now has random encounters and more field encounters, and is now finished.
-- There are now two types of field encounters in Den An'ura designated as group 1 and group 2. Group 1 can be any of the following: Archer (x2) / Warrior (x2) / Warrior (x2) + Archer / Seraph + Warrior / Brute + Seraph / Knight. Group 2 can be any of the following: Brute (x2) / Mantis / Slasher / Brute + Seraph / Warrior + Seraph + Toxic Bubble (x2) / Warrior + Archer + Seraph + Toxic Gazer. Random encounters also occur at varying rates depending on location within the Den.
- Rarely, Vine Snappers may appear in the Encampment area as a random battle in addition to their fixed field battle positions.
Changed depots in prerelease branch