Patch: 0.5.35.200

New: There is now a cooldown for spawning on squad members. When someone spawns on you or when you spawn in, you go on cooldown. While on cooldown, none of you squad mates can spawn on you. The cooldown lasts 7.5 seconds;
Changed: Scar-H damage has been lowered from 38 to 33;
Changed: The prices of all guns and attachments in the shop have been lowered by 20%;
Fixed: a bug that made the player lose credits after the game;
Fixed: M24 no longer jams after canceling the cycle animation;
Fixed: You can no longer get stuck between the buses at B on Valley;
Fixed: The yellow circles around objectives have been fixed for all maps;
-Polygon Team
