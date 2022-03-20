 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FIREFIGHT RELOADED update for 20 March 2022

Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot Released (03-20-2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8406247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot.

  • Fixed various issues with the player bot's weapon switch system.
  • Fixed janky grappling beam physics.
  • Increased the grapple speed of the grapple beam.
  • Fixed the player not taking damage from some NPCs.

To access the snapshot, right click FIREFIGHT RELOADED in you steam library, go to "Properties", go to "Betas" and select "snapshot" from the list.
Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!

Changed depots in twilight-alicorn-dev branch

View more data in app history for build 8406247
FIREFIGHT RELOADED Windows Content Depot 397681
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.