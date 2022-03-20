Update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot Released (03-20-2022)

An update for FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot has been released. The update will be applied when you restart FIREFIGHT RELOADED's Snapshot.
- Fixed various issues with the player bot's weapon switch system.
- Fixed janky grappling beam physics.
- Increased the grapple speed of the grapple beam.
- Fixed the player not taking damage from some NPCs.
To access the snapshot, right click FIREFIGHT RELOADED in you steam library, go to "Properties", go to "Betas" and select "snapshot" from the list.
Be sure to join our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/4MfShzF for more future updates!
Changed depots in twilight-alicorn-dev branch