Smack Studio update for 20 March 2022

Patch notes 3/20/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8406241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major updates to controller inputs

  • We've implemented a new system for detecting controller inputs, which resolves most of the currently known issues with controllers.
  • The controller settings screen has been updated to allow assigning multiple buttons to a single action.
  • Custom axes can be set for movement and c-stick, with options to flip the axis and set its deadzone and sensitivity.
  • Controllers that previously could not be detected (like some PS4 controllers and Switch Pro controllers) are now detected.

Fixed some unclickable UI elements (previously broken by performance updates to character editor)

  • Hover text has been restored for hitbox settings and property window settings
  • Projectiles can now be renamed again
  • Sprite layers and bones in the Animation Rig Details pane can now be renamed again

Changed files in this update

Smack Studio (Early Access) Content Depot 1739301
