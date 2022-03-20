 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 20 March 2022

Automatic Crash Reporting (Update 0.10.19.1)

20 March 2022

🔹The game now automatically handles sending crash and bug reports but you can still manually send bug reports through the feedback/bug report form if you'd like.

🔹Fixed an issue with the Feedback/Bug Report form not showing.

