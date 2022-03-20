-Ghostcrabs and other enemies that can skip their turn now display a "Does Nothing" message again.
-Fixed Marx not showing the heart animation after the dance.
-Fixed Bernhard joining you depening on Jasmine's friendship level in Chapter3.
-Fixed Alentura being able to target herself with the claw attack.
-Fixed Softlock when trying to use the Portal when you have a special guest with you.
The Donnerwald Experiment update for 20 March 2022
1.2.4
