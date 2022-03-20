Outdoorsy Update | v0.6.0

Hello again, survivors,
Today we bring another update to The House, the Outdoorsy Update.
Warning: You will need to start a new game to avoid breaking the save system and to earn the achievements. We're working on a fix for this, but do not have it ready yet.
NEW FEATURES
- The Outdoors. Explore a whole new area and solve the puzzle to escape the house.
ACHIEVEMENTS!!! We've been thinking about this for a long time, and they're finally here. Unlock 15 different achievements in The House, with more coming as we add more features.
Fixed a few bugs and made some improvements.
That's all for us this time. Stay tuned for next month's update, coming April 20.
