 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

I Fetch Rocks update for 20 March 2022

Patch notes for 0.1.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8406024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added career auto save when entering and leaving the dock
  • Added 14 & 15 numbered data ports to both sides of the cockpit to make full use of the flight splitter box
  • Added new Lock Mode port in cockpit, where you can supply the values 1 for clear target, 2 for lock beam target, 4 for lock processing area, 8 for lock dock
  • Added new Corporations
  • Moved the lock beam target and locked station targets to a more accessible location that's parallel to the original panel
  • Moved the mass/range switches and ports to a better layout
  • Balanced element unlock tier cost
  • Reduced maximum QCM output to 200MJ/s
  • Fixed erroneous noise when o2 plates were fully saturated

Changed files in this update

I Fetch Rocks Content Depot 1543381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.