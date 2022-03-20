- Added career auto save when entering and leaving the dock
- Added 14 & 15 numbered data ports to both sides of the cockpit to make full use of the flight splitter box
- Added new Lock Mode port in cockpit, where you can supply the values 1 for clear target, 2 for lock beam target, 4 for lock processing area, 8 for lock dock
- Added new Corporations
- Moved the lock beam target and locked station targets to a more accessible location that's parallel to the original panel
- Moved the mass/range switches and ports to a better layout
- Balanced element unlock tier cost
- Reduced maximum QCM output to 200MJ/s
- Fixed erroneous noise when o2 plates were fully saturated
I Fetch Rocks update for 20 March 2022
Patch notes for 0.1.12.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update