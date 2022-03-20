 Skip to content

Chrysalis Playtest update for 20 March 2022

Alpha 3.1 Patch Notes

Playtester Note: If you are planning on finishing your current game from an earlier version, I would suggest NOT upgrading until you finish your current game, just in case anything breaks compatibility

  • Anima cost for leveling is now exponential. You will level up faster at the beginning, but slower later on.
  • Metamorphosis levels and species' Maximum levels have been adjusted to compensate for the change in Anima costs
  • Fixed several bugs and crashes reported by playtesters. Thanks to everyone who has submitted reports!

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/Ehjzmtv5rx

