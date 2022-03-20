 Skip to content

Tales From The Cache update for 20 March 2022

Early Access update 1: performance improvements, bug fixes

Build 8405683

New Features

  • FOV slider was added and active.

Adjustments

  • Scene lighting performance.
  • Morse ammo can puzzle visual update for better readability.
  • Deleted floating foliage in some areas.
  • Some stump collisions were updated.
  • Warning boundary adjusted to 150 units. The previous boundaries check was off.
  • Motorcycle "Lynx" has been temporarily removed.

Bug Fixes

  • Morse ammo can no longer be stuck on screen when the main menu opened and closed.
  • Inspecting items from inventory no longer leaves the player unable to move.
  • Many small fixes.

