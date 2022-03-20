Early Access update 1: performance improvements, bug fixes

New Features
- FOV slider was added and active.
Adjustments
- Scene lighting performance.
- Morse ammo can puzzle visual update for better readability.
- Deleted floating foliage in some areas.
- Some stump collisions were updated.
- Warning boundary adjusted to 150 units. The previous boundaries check was off.
- Motorcycle "Lynx" has been temporarily removed.
Bug Fixes
- Morse ammo can no longer be stuck on screen when the main menu opened and closed.
- Inspecting items from inventory no longer leaves the player unable to move.
- Many small fixes.
Changed files in this update