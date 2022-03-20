March 2022 update

Changes
- show any perks required to use an item in the inventory UI
- add option to always show health and stamina bars
Bug Fixes
- fixed bug where picking some class templates in character creation would break the game.
- fixed bug where some class templates were shown when they were not supposed to be shown.
- fixed bug where sometimes switching tabs in character creation would break the game.
- fixed a bug that sometimes occurs when trying to save a game.
- fixed bug where staffs were floating instead of being in the character's hand
