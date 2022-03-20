 Skip to content

Isles of Adalar update for 20 March 2022

March 2022 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8405650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • show any perks required to use an item in the inventory UI
  • add option to always show health and stamina bars

Bug Fixes

  • fixed bug where picking some class templates in character creation would break the game.
  • fixed bug where some class templates were shown when they were not supposed to be shown.
  • fixed bug where sometimes switching tabs in character creation would break the game.
  • fixed a bug that sometimes occurs when trying to save a game.
  • fixed bug where staffs were floating instead of being in the character's hand

