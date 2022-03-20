Quick patch: visual fixes, streamer mode tweaks and game of friends update

The bulk of this update is just small bug-fixes for continuity issues. I fixed up the streamer mode, redid a few graphics and scenes, fixed up typos, and tweaked a few images.
I also added a cheat to let Steam users access the Game of Friends (other NSFW gamedevs I know whose games show up on MC's ingame-PC). You can enable them by enabling the debug console (CTRL+J), then adding the flag GAME_OF_FRIENDS. This was removed from the Steam version because it's considered in-game advertising, so use with care.
Full changelog:
1.2.4
- Added support for Game Of Friends (little snippets of other games from devs I know) to Steam version, locked behind a secret key
- Added visual information for streaming mode
1.2.3c
- Added a new image for the Akane/Kitsune Elsewhere call screen (used for after Kitsune gets her full three tails)
- Fixed a bug where Narration wasn't responding correctly to the large text flag
1.2.3b
- Fixed the Princess costume being set as not-SFW
- Fixed a bug where entering the name for a character would auto-advance the story
1.2.3
- Redid Emily's power eyes
- Improved flow day 106
- Improved streamer mode
1.2.2
- Updated visuals on the day 106 sequence
- Added a new video for day 106
- You can now have 5 gem sets
- Fixed typos
