 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Love of Magic update for 20 March 2022

Quick patch: visual fixes, streamer mode tweaks and game of friends update

Share · View all patches · Build 8405634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The bulk of this update is just small bug-fixes for continuity issues. I fixed up the streamer mode, redid a few graphics and scenes, fixed up typos, and tweaked a few images.

I also added a cheat to let Steam users access the Game of Friends (other NSFW gamedevs I know whose games show up on MC's ingame-PC). You can enable them by enabling the debug console (CTRL+J), then adding the flag GAME_OF_FRIENDS. This was removed from the Steam version because it's considered in-game advertising, so use with care.

Full changelog:

1.2.4

  • Added support for Game Of Friends (little snippets of other games from devs I know) to Steam version, locked behind a secret key
  • Added visual information for streaming mode

1.2.3c

  • Added a new image for the Akane/Kitsune Elsewhere call screen (used for after Kitsune gets her full three tails)
  • Fixed a bug where Narration wasn't responding correctly to the large text flag

1.2.3b

  • Fixed the Princess costume being set as not-SFW
  • Fixed a bug where entering the name for a character would auto-advance the story

1.2.3

  • Redid Emily's power eyes
  • Improved flow day 106
  • Improved streamer mode

1.2.2

  • Updated visuals on the day 106 sequence
  • Added a new video for day 106
  • You can now have 5 gem sets
  • Fixed typos

Changed files in this update

Love of Magic PC Depot 1270212
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 Win64 Depot 1270217
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 OSX Depot 1270218
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Book 2 Linux Depot 1270219
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.