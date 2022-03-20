Quick patch: visual fixes, streamer mode tweaks and game of friends update

The bulk of this update is just small bug-fixes for continuity issues. I fixed up the streamer mode, redid a few graphics and scenes, fixed up typos, and tweaked a few images.

I also added a cheat to let Steam users access the Game of Friends (other NSFW gamedevs I know whose games show up on MC's ingame-PC). You can enable them by enabling the debug console (CTRL+J), then adding the flag GAME_OF_FRIENDS. This was removed from the Steam version because it's considered in-game advertising, so use with care.

Full changelog:

1.2.4

Added support for Game Of Friends (little snippets of other games from devs I know) to Steam version, locked behind a secret key

Added visual information for streaming mode

1.2.3c

Added a new image for the Akane/Kitsune Elsewhere call screen (used for after Kitsune gets her full three tails)

Fixed a bug where Narration wasn't responding correctly to the large text flag

1.2.3b

Fixed the Princess costume being set as not-SFW

Fixed a bug where entering the name for a character would auto-advance the story

1.2.3

Redid Emily's power eyes

Improved flow day 106

Improved streamer mode

1.2.2