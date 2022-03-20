-
Fixed the light scaling system which wasn't returning ship lights back to the correct scale when they were turned off making ships look weird!
Updated light scaling and attenuation so that lights remain visible at close distance and attenuate better at longer distances.
Correct the HDR values for A.I. ship lights so that they are now the same as player driven ships.
Added a "proper" physics rudder to the Oil Tanker. Rudders on that ship will apply a force correctly at the stern of the ship and the rear will swing out more on turns. This also reduces the maneuverability so more care has to be taken when piloting it.
Reduced the engine power of the Oil Tanker so that it has a more realistic speed when loaded.
Added the auxiliary foam trails to the Oil Tanker and adjusted the main trail to look less white.
Powerboat VR update for 20 March 2022
Hotfix and Rudder Update
