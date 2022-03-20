Enemies teams now consists of many duplicates, rather than a random assortment of units. Battles should feel more unique and exciting now.
Enemy AI is slightly dumber in favor of reduced "thinking" time.
Enemy AI will attain Tier 4 equipment when it reaches high levels (beginning at level 200) rather than cap out at Tier 3.
Cascade Tactics update for 20 March 2022
Battle Improvement
