New Classes - Full Controller Support - Big Changes

Additions
Along with special and unique quests for each class!
-
New Locations
-
CONTROLLER SUPPORT - The game now truly supports controllers, making proper use of each and every button.
-
2 New General Spells
- Reverse Spell - Defensive skill-based maneuver, not applicable on EVERY SPELL and is mostly there as prep for future PVP content.
- Lend Energy - Supportive Skill - Allows you to provide allies with some of your energy, boosting them while weakening you, this is buff stackable!
-
Details about buffs effects/stats in the hover tooltip.
-
Game Clock - You may now know how long is it gonna be until the next time phase (Day / Night) updates every minute.
-
Loot Need / Greed / Pass button - tooltip descriptions
-
More obvious selection in the main menu for keyboard/joystick
-
Players who don't respond to a match (Due to inactivity, in most cases) will no longer remain in the queue.
-
AFK now stops searching for a match.
-
Character creation now shows how classes fork to second classes.
-
Hotkeys on abilities now seem more like buttons
Changes
- Mastery Spells have been replaced and now the level cap is back at 20.
- Earthquake Radius Nerfed
- Tower Lord XP Increased.
Fixes
- Bug that movement is ice-like and slides when a controller is plugged in.
- Issues with typing while the controller is plugged in.
- Rock Spell Size
- Portals in some locations were missing.
- "Press E To Skip" hiding UI and blocking interaction.
- Quick Dialog skipping ends up activating an old dialog decision instead of the relevant one.
- "What's Up Doc?" achievement now works. (Note that old characters from EQ may not be able to complete some achievements due to migration, for example, Edgeworld Experience Connoisseur)
- Halo behind characters in the main menu now looks less odd.
- Bugs with crabs falling under some rocks.
- Collect quests should no longer consume more than the necessary amount.
