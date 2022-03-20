 Skip to content

Sunset World Online update for 20 March 2022

New Classes - Full Controller Support - Big Changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • 4 New Classes which are obtainable from level 15+

    • Lightning
    • Ice
    • Magma
    • Nature

Along with special and unique quests for each class!

  • New Locations

  • CONTROLLER SUPPORT - The game now truly supports controllers, making proper use of each and every button.

  • 2 New General Spells

    • Reverse Spell - Defensive skill-based maneuver, not applicable on EVERY SPELL and is mostly there as prep for future PVP content.
    • Lend Energy - Supportive Skill - Allows you to provide allies with some of your energy, boosting them while weakening you, this is buff stackable!

  • Details about buffs effects/stats in the hover tooltip.

  • Game Clock - You may now know how long is it gonna be until the next time phase (Day / Night) updates every minute.

  • Loot Need / Greed / Pass button - tooltip descriptions

  • More obvious selection in the main menu for keyboard/joystick

  • Players who don't respond to a match (Due to inactivity, in most cases) will no longer remain in the queue.

  • AFK now stops searching for a match.

  • Character creation now shows how classes fork to second classes.

  • Hotkeys on abilities now seem more like buttons

Changes

  • Mastery Spells have been replaced and now the level cap is back at 20.
  • Earthquake Radius Nerfed
  • Tower Lord XP Increased.
Fixes
  • Bug that movement is ice-like and slides when a controller is plugged in.
  • Issues with typing while the controller is plugged in.
  • Rock Spell Size
  • Portals in some locations were missing.
  • "Press E To Skip" hiding UI and blocking interaction.
  • Quick Dialog skipping ends up activating an old dialog decision instead of the relevant one.
  • "What's Up Doc?" achievement now works. (Note that old characters from EQ may not be able to complete some achievements due to migration, for example, Edgeworld Experience Connoisseur)
  • Halo behind characters in the main menu now looks less odd.
  • Bugs with crabs falling under some rocks.
  • Collect quests should no longer consume more than the necessary amount.

