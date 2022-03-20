English
Added more decoration to the fast-food sector of Liu's restaurant.
Added burgers on the menu of the fast-food sector of Liu's restaurant.
The sushi bar now sells "Ultimate Wasabi."
New skill: Fire Breath.
A new mechanism that grants Fire Breath after eating some "Ultimate Wasabi." (Temporarily. But, I think we just weaponized food.)
However, if drinking water or being attacked by water/ice-based skills, you will lose this temporary effect.
Ultimate Wasabi is also a new food ingredient.
You can add wasabi to any food you are cooking to transfer this mechanism to your food. (It's possible to make weird food and drinks like Wasabi Apple Juice. I'm not going to put too many restrictions on your creativity.)
在疁城餐馆的快餐贩卖区域加入了更多装饰。
在疁城餐馆的快餐贩卖区域的菜单上加入了汉堡。
寿司吧现在贩卖究极芥末。
新技能：火焰吐息。
新的机制，通过食用究极芥末可以获得火焰吐息技能。（临时效果。但是，我们貌似就这样把食物武器化了。）
但是，如果期间喝水或者被水/冰属性技能攻击，这个效果将消失。
究极芥末同时也是一种料理素材。
你现在可以通过烹饪的时候往食品里加入芥末使这些食物带有这个机制。（有可能制作出非常奇怪的食物或饮料。 比如加了接芥末的苹果汁。在这方面，我不打算过多限制大家的创造力。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 March 2022
Update, Version 20220320
