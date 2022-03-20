Untrusted - v1.146 - Changelog

New Features
- You can type "/asc <message>" if you want to send a message to the Agent Secure Channel (while agent of course) even when the NETSEC chat is selected.
- The player list buttons ( /etc/shadow panel ) will stay active upon a player death/arrest. You can left click any operative's nickname in the list to view the game chat log history even as a spectator.
- Added new Supporter Token (Available from April 1st)
- Economy adjustment (Consumables costs prices slightly increased and removed ledger. Go crazy with your purchases.)
Client Side Changes
- Improved Italian translation
- Miscellaneous minor fixes
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update