Untrusted update for 20 March 2022

Untrusted - v1.146 - Changelog

Build 8405565

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • You can type "/asc <message>" if you want to send a message to the Agent Secure Channel (while agent of course) even when the NETSEC chat is selected.
  • The player list buttons ( /etc/shadow panel ) will stay active upon a player death/arrest. You can left click any operative's nickname in the list to view the game chat log history even as a spectator.
  • Added new Supporter Token (Available from April 1st)
  • Economy adjustment (Consumables costs prices slightly increased and removed ledger. Go crazy with your purchases.)

Client Side Changes

  • Improved Italian translation
  • Miscellaneous minor fixes

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

