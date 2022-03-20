RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.010

NEW
- Graphics settings -> VSync option.
Improvements
- Weapon numeric shortcut keys. Weapons already have fixed positions in the weapon wheel. Each position can now be accessed by pressing the matching shortcut key. This also works even if the weapon wheel is not shown.
- Ammo icons are now shown for weapons in the shop, inventory and weapon wheel, to make it clearer what type of ammo is required by each weapon.
- Current game mode, map/chapter and difficulty level is now shown in the Escape Menu. Previously only the current difficulty level was shown.
- Character class name (with level) is now shown as a heading in the Character screen (Game menu -> Character tab).
- "Credits" icon is shown next to item prices in the shop, to make it clear that the number shown is the price of the item.
- Camera is slightly closer to in-game interactive terminal screens, which increases the visibility of the UI elements, such as shop item tiles and details.
Balance
- Each capacity upgrade (from a Weapon Upgrade Kit) for the Scorcher now increases the total fuel capacity by +20 instead of +10.
Fixes
- Fixed "24 FPS cinematics" option not working correctly.
- Fixed exploit - prevent bypassing the Sidekick overheat cooldown timer by quickly swapping to another weapon and then back to the Sidekick.
- Fixed an issue with loading inventory items, causing items to be removed from the inventory (Story mode saved inventory state).
Changed files in this update