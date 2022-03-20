Game Over and Other Bugs Hotfix

Hello Everyone!
We've once again pushed another hotfix to smash some bugs that were detected by a helpful player.
-
Fixed not being able to sleep at the Pastown Inn bed after the night scene
-
Made the sleeping scene at the Pastown inn recover the party after the night scene
-
Fixed losing to some fights still playing win events before game over.
-
Tweaked game over logic to hopefully prevent any further errors with scene triggers
-
Fixed event with bottle in the creepy house not triggering fully, it does more than just sit ominously!
-
Fixed being able to walk through the cliffs in Labway pass jump areas
-
Fixed Millenia showing up twice in the shrine scene
Known Bugs (Will be fixed on the next hotfix):
- Arogane Quest not being marked as complete in quest log
These changes should be compatible with existing saves.
Please let us know if you encounter any issues!
Kind regards,
MGGEDev
