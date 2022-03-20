 Skip to content

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 20 March 2022

Game Over and Other Bugs Hotfix

​Hello Everyone!

We've once again pushed another hotfix to smash some bugs that were detected by a helpful player.

  • Fixed not being able to sleep at the Pastown Inn bed after the night scene

  • Made the sleeping scene at the Pastown inn recover the party after the night scene

  • Fixed losing to some fights still playing win events before game over.

  • Tweaked game over logic to hopefully prevent any further errors with scene triggers

  • Fixed event with bottle in the creepy house not triggering fully, it does more than just sit ominously!

  • Fixed being able to walk through the cliffs in Labway pass jump areas

  • Fixed Millenia showing up twice in the shrine scene

Known Bugs (Will be fixed on the next hotfix):

  • Arogane Quest not being marked as complete in quest log

These changes should be compatible with existing saves.

Please let us know if you encounter any issues!

Kind regards,

MGGEDev

