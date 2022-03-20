 Skip to content

Soulash update for 20 March 2022

Update v1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

The next update brings 2 new artifacts, new actions allowing to sleep through the day/night, buff to staves, and lots of fixes. As usual, some of the changes will not apply to already generated worlds.

Added
  • New Artifact: Hood of a Thousand Eyes - designed by one of our Patrons - OccultOnion!
  • New Artifact: Smid's Hammer
  • New actions "Sleep until small hours" and "Sleep until evening".
  • Added Dead Oak Tree, and Opal entities.
  • Moon Amulet and Opal Ring are now craftable.
Changed
  • It's no longer possible to summon on an empty spot where there's not at least a background tile available.
  • Updated Net Throw ability description to mention opposite immobilize effect check.
  • Having no weapons equipped will make two unarmed attacks instead of one. Having only one-handed weapon equipped without a shield will make an additional unarmed attack.
  • Some previously disabled artifacts can now be crafted after items become indestructible.
  • Increased damage of staves.
Fixed
  • Iluvia can no longer be killed twice.
  • Updated Flame Pillar description to be more precise.
  • Fixed displayed drunk units of water / blood in the Cemetery entry.
  • Improved performance of Crafting screen with many recipes.
  • Fixed Angel of Vengeance achievement.
  • It's no longer possible to fly to the endgame areas.
  • Invisible tiles in the endgame area are no longer walkable.
  • No more male amazons.
  • Fixed Alchemic Fire area of effect.
  • It's no longer possible for the ability caster to immobilize self.
  • Underground River turns into blood after killing one of the gods.
  • Spruces now die after killing one of the gods.
  • Fixed some typos and grammatical errors in dialogues.
  • Stone formation now correctly breaks into Stone.
  • Fixed Armor Breaker durability reduction effect.
  • Fixed issue with dialogues not triggering after attacking a character that doesn't see the player.
  • Fixed crash on corrupted tutorial file.
  • Fixed crash on using a single-use ability from an item, then dropping it without canceling targetting.
  • Fixed crash in Cemetery on corrupted file.
  • Fixed rotating tile tooltips with mouse wheel or tab key.
Modding
  • Abilities are no longer required for artifacts.
  • New Sight property: Ignore infra penalty, ignoring the daytime penalty of infravision.
  • Affixes and artifacts can now provide tool type properties to items.

