ZPlague V1.1.0.0 change notes

Hello guys. This is the first update after early access launch and we have big changes. There is some key-features implemented, and I hope you like it. Please remember to review the game and use the steam Community HUB to communicate with me. Here is the list with the changes:
- Now when you win a match on the side that you start you get 50 ZP (25 if playing with bots);
- Now there is a third person reload anim;
- Changed soldier first person hands and anims;
- Now there is a first person reload anim;
- Soldier reload time reduced from 5 to 4s;
- Now on shoot the recoil changes bullet location, but not camera location;
- Fixed zombie does not move after freeze time pass;
- Now bot is always with M4, independent of player equipped weapon;
- Now number of infected players is divided by 2 when playing with bots;
- Fixed owning player seeing M4 equipped, even if shotgun is equipped;
- Deleted all ZPoints items. Now we have only 1 item that is the 25 ZPoints and is marketable. Also, you can only drop 25 ZPoints per minute, so if the match end too soon, and you got ZPoints last match, you will not get ZPoints again.
- Changed Zombie "night vision";
- Fixed bot stop shooting after reload;
- Now shoot smoke effect is disappearing faster, because it was disturbing vision;
- Now we do not have spawning items on the map, and there is 2 soldier classes. The default class is the gunner, and the engineer can be bought with ZPoints.
- The gunner has:
- Barricade: Can handle 500 damage, does not block player but block zombie, 3min CD;
- Ammo pack: Can refil full ammo 5x, unique use. Can be destroyed but has 1500 life;
- Explosive grenade: Deal 500 damage, 1min CD;
- The engineer has:
- Laser: Deal 750 damage, 3min CD;
- Sentry: Deal 10 damage per shoot, shoot 2x per second, can handle 500 damage and light a bit, 3min CD;
- Jetpack: Allows player to fly using 10 fuel points per second. Regen 1 point per second and have a maximum of 100 points stored;
- And now the juggernaut has:
- Tanker invunerability, but with 3s duration and 30s CD;
- Engineer jetpack;
- Gunner Explosive grenade;
Thanks, stay safe.
Rocky.
