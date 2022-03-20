 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Coronation update for 20 March 2022

Patch 0.16.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8405228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pack Horses:

  • Added Pack Horses, which functions like a portable stockpile. Villagers will be able to use it as a stockpile soon.
  • Pack horses move slowly due to their capability of carrying an entire stockpile.
  • Only the owner of the pack horse is able to mount it.
  • Only the owner or an enemy are able to access the inventory.
  • Pack horses reappear when a players logs in and is converted back into data after 5 mins of being offline, the same way as villagers do.

Changes:

  • Wood and stone buildings blocks no longer cost gold to build.
  • Tax messages now shows the final tax amount that the player would be paying if he/she has a town banner on the island.
  • Villagers' threshold of gathering resources is now proportionate to the player's rank; a peasant's villagers deposit resources when reaching an amount of 15, while an Emperor's villager will deposit when reaching 200.
  • Chat window only automatically scrolls to the bottom when it is 90% close to the bottom.

Fixes:
-Blacksmiths should not get stuck on top of their furnace after teleporting to it.

  • Message of new governors spamming the chat window.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.