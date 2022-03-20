Patch 0.16.7

Pack Horses:
- Added Pack Horses, which functions like a portable stockpile. Villagers will be able to use it as a stockpile soon.
- Pack horses move slowly due to their capability of carrying an entire stockpile.
- Only the owner of the pack horse is able to mount it.
- Only the owner or an enemy are able to access the inventory.
- Pack horses reappear when a players logs in and is converted back into data after 5 mins of being offline, the same way as villagers do.
Changes:
- Wood and stone buildings blocks no longer cost gold to build.
- Tax messages now shows the final tax amount that the player would be paying if he/she has a town banner on the island.
- Villagers' threshold of gathering resources is now proportionate to the player's rank; a peasant's villagers deposit resources when reaching an amount of 15, while an Emperor's villager will deposit when reaching 200.
- Chat window only automatically scrolls to the bottom when it is 90% close to the bottom.
Fixes:
-Blacksmiths should not get stuck on top of their furnace after teleporting to it.
- Message of new governors spamming the chat window.
