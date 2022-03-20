Minor Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes

Hey everyone!
I received a report for two issues that came up with the new patch 1.0.8
With this hotfix these should be fixed. It also includes two small changes.
Cheers
Raffa
Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)
Changes:
- New players will now receive an Attack Boost when starting a new game.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed: Meteoroids came in way too fast in Meteoroid waves.
- Fixed: When enemies managed to get past the player and convoy, the game sometimes stayed in a stuck state.
Changed files in this update