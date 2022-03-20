 Skip to content

Beat Invaders update for 20 March 2022

Minor Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I received a report for two issues that came up with the new patch 1.0.8
With this hotfix these should be fixed. It also includes two small changes.

Cheers
Raffa

Patch 1.0.83 - Patch notes (Minor Patch)

Changes:

  • New players will now receive an Attack Boost when starting a new game.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed: Meteoroids came in way too fast in Meteoroid waves.
  • Fixed: When enemies managed to get past the player and convoy, the game sometimes stayed in a stuck state.

