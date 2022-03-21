 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 21 March 2022

[Patch] 1.2.8 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 8405123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Improvements:
  • Decreased load time to the main menu.
  • Decreased initial pack menu load time when a large amount of packs are present on the device.
Fixes:
  • Fixed falling blocks sometimes not having enough motivation to move all the way back to their starting position.
  • Fixed the cat becoming invisible when entering a pipe junction with certain metaball settings. (Thanks, Erik!)
  • Fixed liquid sounds not stopping if the cat is in a liquid state when exiting play-mode in the editor. (Thanks, quarter bug!)
  • Fixed improper name checks in the editor when creating a new pack, world, or room.
  • Fixed pipe junctions in the editor holding onto memories from a past life. (Thanks, SpookyTheSci)
  • Fixed moving a water shape causing the particles to lag behind. (Thanks, The Doggo!)
  • Fixed being able to attach certain non-attachable items to lines. (Thanks, Egg!)
  • Fixed issues when connecting buttons to certain items.
  • Fixed undo not working properly on shapes in the editor.
  • Other fixes.

Changed files in this update

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Windows Depot 1188081
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place macOS Depot 1188082
  • Loading history…
Cats are Liquid - A Better Place Linux Depot 1188083
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.