[Patch] 1.2.8 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Improvements:
- Decreased load time to the main menu.
- Decreased initial pack menu load time when a large amount of packs are present on the device.
Fixes:
- Fixed falling blocks sometimes not having enough motivation to move all the way back to their starting position.
- Fixed the cat becoming invisible when entering a pipe junction with certain metaball settings. (Thanks, Erik!)
- Fixed liquid sounds not stopping if the cat is in a liquid state when exiting play-mode in the editor. (Thanks, quarter bug!)
- Fixed improper name checks in the editor when creating a new pack, world, or room.
- Fixed pipe junctions in the editor holding onto memories from a past life. (Thanks, SpookyTheSci)
- Fixed moving a water shape causing the particles to lag behind. (Thanks, The Doggo!)
- Fixed being able to attach certain non-attachable items to lines. (Thanks, Egg!)
- Fixed issues when connecting buttons to certain items.
- Fixed undo not working properly on shapes in the editor.
- Other fixes.
