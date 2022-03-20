 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fire On Fight : Online Multiplayer Shooter update for 20 March 2022

We just updated both the paid and the free demo version

Share · View all patches · Build 8405098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just updated both the paid and the free demo version with these new features:

  • big performance boost: the game now should works more faster for every one, in older low performant pc, we highly recommend switching to settings->graphics->medium, then try the game, if it still slow, reduce your resolution from settings->resolution
  • big graphics style change: now the game should looks more shaded, low reflective, low saturated, a bit more contrasted, now looks more better and more realistic then before.
  • reduced Recoil of all weapons to half
  • Players from free demo now can join players of paid version in same match,
    Note: Players from free demo can't get GP ou in game Cash so limited to default weapons: AKM, M9 Pistol, and Knife

Changed files in this update

Fire On Fight : Online Multiplayer Shooter Depot Mac Depot 1092051
  • Loading history…
Fire On Fight : Online Multiplayer Shooter Depot Linux Depot 1092052
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Fire On Fight : Online Multiplayer Shooter Windows Depot 1092053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.