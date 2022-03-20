We just updated both the paid and the free demo version with these new features:
- big performance boost: the game now should works more faster for every one, in older low performant pc, we highly recommend switching to settings->graphics->medium, then try the game, if it still slow, reduce your resolution from settings->resolution
- big graphics style change: now the game should looks more shaded, low reflective, low saturated, a bit more contrasted, now looks more better and more realistic then before.
- reduced Recoil of all weapons to half
- Players from free demo now can join players of paid version in same match,
Note: Players from free demo can't get GP ou in game Cash so limited to default weapons: AKM, M9 Pistol, and Knife
