Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 20 March 2022

ALPHA 30 STORMFRONT - Winter Update PART 2 - Released!

20 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

It's finally time to fully release the winter update as announced!
In the new mission, the player finds himself in a snowy canyon where he has to take on the enemy forces once again.
The update features cool new weapons and never bevore seen environments.

Patchnotes:

  • Brand New Mission added ( level 11 - Convoi )

  • Made changes to the HUB level

  • Fixed a script that prevented Snipers from bleeding when shot.

  • Updated the Launcher

  • New Weapons:
    Mosin Nagant Sniper, Rocket Launcher MAW, KH2002 Assault Rifle, and F2000 Assault Rifle

  • added "hit" sound for soldiers and enemy snipers (experimental)

  • added enemy talk for the new level (experimental)

  • Updated the Game EXE to a newer Engine Version

  • Possibly fixed Enemies running backwards (needs approval)

  • Re-enabled the function to clear memory between levels. (You will see a blackscreen shortly when loading a new level)

As always, let me know if you have any issues or feedback! Take care everyone.

  • DK Productions

