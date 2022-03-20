ALPHA 30 STORMFRONT - Winter Update PART 2 - Released!

Hey all!
It's finally time to fully release the winter update as announced!
In the new mission, the player finds himself in a snowy canyon where he has to take on the enemy forces once again.
The update features cool new weapons and never bevore seen environments.
Patchnotes:
-
Brand New Mission added ( level 11 - Convoi )
-
Made changes to the HUB level
-
Fixed a script that prevented Snipers from bleeding when shot.
-
Updated the Launcher
-
New Weapons:
Mosin Nagant Sniper, Rocket Launcher MAW, KH2002 Assault Rifle, and F2000 Assault Rifle
-
added "hit" sound for soldiers and enemy snipers (experimental)
-
added enemy talk for the new level (experimental)
-
Updated the Game EXE to a newer Engine Version
-
Possibly fixed Enemies running backwards (needs approval)
-
Re-enabled the function to clear memory between levels. (You will see a blackscreen shortly when loading a new level)
As always, let me know if you have any issues or feedback! Take care everyone.
- DK Productions
