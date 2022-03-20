 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ONCE IN MY HEAD update for 20 March 2022

HOTFIX PATCH version 0.0.1.0102

Share · View all patches · Build 8404989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello People! Due to the unsuccessful first build of our game, we are releasing a new update for you! Forget what happened before, everything is fine now!

  • Fixed dialogs
  • Fixed lags and bugs

Changed files in this update

ONCE IN MY HEAD Content Depot 1693141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.