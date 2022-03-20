 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Primitier update for 20 March 2022

v1.2.0 Biomes & Explosives

Share · View all patches · Build 8404901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added biomes such as deserts and snowfields
  • Added gunpowder (can be made from niter and sulfur)
  • Added green slime (explodes when you approach. Drops niter when defeated without exploding)
  • Added fumarole (generates sulfur)
  • Added clay (transforms when hit and becomes brick when baked)
  • Added cactus (the damage to soft objects is a little high)
  • Added a desert music
  • Added a separation-only operation (see "how to play")
  • Substances that can be forged and some other substances can be fused by bonding single blocks together

Adjustments

  • Prevented objects from sticking to the ground unless you grab a block that is in direct contact with the ground
  • The arrangement of objects will be the same if the seed value is the same
  • Added collision sound with the ground to some substances
  • Limited the temperature of objects to 9999 ℃
  • Adjusted the initial speed of the beam
  • Adjusted the terrain rendering distance

Fixes
-Probably fixed a bug that objects suddenly get stuck

Note: The save data of the previous version can be inherited, but additional features are generated only in the unexplored area.

Changed files in this update

Primitier Content Depot 1745171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.