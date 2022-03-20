v1.2.0 Biomes & Explosives

Features
- Added biomes such as deserts and snowfields
- Added gunpowder (can be made from niter and sulfur)
- Added green slime (explodes when you approach. Drops niter when defeated without exploding)
- Added fumarole (generates sulfur)
- Added clay (transforms when hit and becomes brick when baked)
- Added cactus (the damage to soft objects is a little high)
- Added a desert music
- Added a separation-only operation (see "how to play")
- Substances that can be forged and some other substances can be fused by bonding single blocks together
Adjustments
- Prevented objects from sticking to the ground unless you grab a block that is in direct contact with the ground
- The arrangement of objects will be the same if the seed value is the same
- Added collision sound with the ground to some substances
- Limited the temperature of objects to 9999 ℃
- Adjusted the initial speed of the beam
- Adjusted the terrain rendering distance
Fixes
-Probably fixed a bug that objects suddenly get stuck
Note: The save data of the previous version can be inherited, but additional features are generated only in the unexplored area.
Changed files in this update