Hyperbolica update for 20 March 2022

1.0.10 Fixed a cutscene, better bug reporting

Build 8404861 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a cutscene where Cornelius was sometimes not looking in the right direction
  • Fixed crash that can happen when quitting the game on Linux
  • Added an error popup on Windows when quitting the game if any errors were encountered
  • Make dialogue system more resilient to errors
  • Better clarified that Benni's quest is about collecting ALL trinkets

