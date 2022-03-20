1.0.10 Fixed a cutscene, better bug reporting

- Fixed a cutscene where Cornelius was sometimes not looking in the right direction
- Fixed crash that can happen when quitting the game on Linux
- Added an error popup on Windows when quitting the game if any errors were encountered
- Make dialogue system more resilient to errors
- Better clarified that Benni's quest is about collecting ALL trinkets
