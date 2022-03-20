 Skip to content

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 20 March 2022

Small Hotfix and Tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

We've pushed another quick hotfix to squash a couple more bugs and tweak some minor annoyances.

  • fixed merchant becoming unavailable in the border village, she now has a replacement
    (If she already disappeared on your existing save, enter the creepy house and leave again and the merchant should become available again.)
  • Skill and Magic battle menu options are now hidden until the character learns something in that category
  • fixed a chest that was not reachable
  • added some simple gameplay stats to the book in the party inn

These changes should be compatible with existing saves.

Please let us know if you encounter any issues!
Kind regards,

MGGEDev

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
