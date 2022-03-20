Small Hotfix and Tweaks

Hello Everyone!
We've pushed another quick hotfix to squash a couple more bugs and tweak some minor annoyances.
- fixed merchant becoming unavailable in the border village, she now has a replacement
(If she already disappeared on your existing save, enter the creepy house and leave again and the merchant should become available again.)
- Skill and Magic battle menu options are now hidden until the character learns something in that category
- fixed a chest that was not reachable
- added some simple gameplay stats to the book in the party inn
These changes should be compatible with existing saves.
Please let us know if you encounter any issues!
Kind regards,
MGGEDev
