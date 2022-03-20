Update2022-3-20

1、优化修改按键后提示不相符的情况。
2、优化屏幕震动。
3、优化加载敌人或单体偶尔卡顿的情况。
4、修复屠夫等精英怪在暂停游戏时不掉钥匙的bug。
5、提升装备界面选中框的亮度。
6、修复拍照模式中小鲤肚兜皮肤眼球bug。
7、拍照模式添加闪光灯选项。
8、练习模式添加英文提示。
- Optimize the situation that the prompt does not match after modifying the button.
- Optimize the screen vibration.
- Optimize the occasional lag when loading enemies or monomers.
- Fixed the bug that elite monsters such as the Butcher would not drop the key when pausing the game.
- Improve the brightness of the check box in the equipment interface.
- Repair the eyeball bug in the skin of the carp apron in the photo mode.
- Add flash option in photo mode.
- Add English prompts in practice mode.
Changed files in this update