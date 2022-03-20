 Skip to content

嗜血印 Bloody Spell update for 20 March 2022

Update2022-3-20

Build 8404693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、优化修改按键后提示不相符的情况。
2、优化屏幕震动。
3、优化加载敌人或单体偶尔卡顿的情况。
4、修复屠夫等精英怪在暂停游戏时不掉钥匙的bug。
5、提升装备界面选中框的亮度。
6、修复拍照模式中小鲤肚兜皮肤眼球bug。
7、拍照模式添加闪光灯选项。
8、练习模式添加英文提示。

  1. Optimize the situation that the prompt does not match after modifying the button.
  2. Optimize the screen vibration.
  3. Optimize the occasional lag when loading enemies or monomers.
  4. Fixed the bug that elite monsters such as the Butcher would not drop the key when pausing the game.
  5. Improve the brightness of the check box in the equipment interface.
  6. Repair the eyeball bug in the skin of the carp apron in the photo mode.
  7. Add flash option in photo mode.
  8. Add English prompts in practice mode.

Changed files in this update

BloodySpell shangdian Depot 992301
